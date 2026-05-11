‘God’s plans are always bigger’: Nicole Borromeo on new crown

For the beauty queen, receiving the title became more than just another crown. It also served as a reminder that timing and purpose often unfold differently from personal plans.

“I say it was like a testament to how God’s plans are always bigger than your plans,” Nicole shared.

Rather than focusing on comparisons or expectations from pageant fans, Nicole expressed excitement over what the international title could bring into her life, particularly opportunities tied to travel, creativity, and cultural exchange.

“I heard that Miss Worldwide entails getting to travel, getting the chance to promote art and culture, and I am a big fan of that given the music that I released,” she explained.

The former national titleholder also revealed that one of the things she looks forward to most is meeting fellow artists and creatives from different parts of the world, experiences she believes could inspire her both personally and creatively.

“Hopefully, I’ll be even more inspired when I meet more creatives and get the chance to interview them worldwide. I am overjoyed,” she added.

Nicole also took time to reassure supporters who may still be unfamiliar with the relatively new international pageant title. She admitted that even she initially knew little about it, but chose to welcome the opportunity with an open mind instead of hesitation.

“To all my supporters out there, I know this is a relatively new title for people, and even to me it was new, but I think it’s good news,” she said.

“It’s a big surprise for us. Like, I can’t wait for what’s in store for this year. This is gonna be one crazy adventure for us.”

Ending her message with pride and optimism, Nicole rallied Filipinos to continue supporting her new journey on the global stage.

“Laban, Pilipinas!!!”