DILG leads confiscated ‘open pipe’ mufflers’ destruction

The Interior secretary also defended local ordinances that prohibit people from appearing shirtless in public, arguing the policy maintains civility and makes residents, particularly women, feel safer.

“Think of the lives of Filipinos, especially women, who might encounter people drinking and shirtless,” Remulla said. “That can be intimidating.”

He clarified that the policy includes exemptions for construction workers, athletes, and others whose physical labor or activities require flexibility during extreme weather.

“If you are working, it’s allowed,” he said. “But if you are just loitering or walking the streets, there should be a little price for civility.”

The DILG stated that as the “Safer Cities” initiative expands nationwide, more local government units are beginning to strengthen the enforcement of public safety ordinances to protect women and vulnerable sectors.