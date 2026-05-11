DILG leads confiscated ‘open pipe’ mufflers’ destruction

Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Jonvic Remulla on Monday signaled a potential expansion of Valenzuela City’s anti-open muffler ordinance across Metro Manila to curb noise pollution and strengthen public order.
Remulla praised the city’s “Safer Cities” initiative, emphasizing that coordination between local governments, the Philippine National Police, and village-level officials is essential for public safety.
“There is nothing that a determined local government, combined with the Philippine National Police and the barangay system, cannot do if they put their minds to it,” Remulla said.
As part of the campaign, Remulla joined Valenzuela City Mayor Wes Gatchalian and Land Transportation Office chief Markus Lacanilao to lead the destruction of 287 confiscated open-pipe mufflers. The devices were seized for exceeding the city’s 100-decibel noise limit for motorcycles.
Remulla said stricter enforcement of such ordinances is necessary to restore discipline in public spaces.
The Interior secretary also defended local ordinances that prohibit people from appearing shirtless in public, arguing the policy maintains civility and makes residents, particularly women, feel safer.
“Think of the lives of Filipinos, especially women, who might encounter people drinking and shirtless,” Remulla said. “That can be intimidating.”
He clarified that the policy includes exemptions for construction workers, athletes, and others whose physical labor or activities require flexibility during extreme weather.
“If you are working, it’s allowed,” he said. “But if you are just loitering or walking the streets, there should be a little price for civility.”
The DILG stated that as the “Safer Cities” initiative expands nationwide, more local government units are beginning to strengthen the enforcement of public safety ordinances to protect women and vulnerable sectors.