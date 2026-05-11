Remulla eyes Metro-wide anti-open muffler crackdown

Speaking during a press conference in Valenzuela City, Remulla said strong coordination among local governments, the Philippine National Police, and barangays remains crucial in improving public safety.

“There is nothing that a determined local government, combined with the Philippine National Police and the barangay system, cannot do if they put their minds to it,” he said.

As part of the Safer Cities campaign, Remulla joined Wes Gatchalian and Markus Lakanilao in leading the destruction of 287 confiscated open pipe mufflers that allegedly exceeded the city’s 100-decibel motorcycle noise limit.

The DILG chief said stricter enforcement of local ordinances forms part of broader efforts to restore discipline and order in public spaces.

Remulla also defended the continued enforcement of ordinances prohibiting shirtlessness in public areas, saying the policy helps maintain public safety and civility.

“Pero, isipin mo ang buhay ng mga Pilipino lalo na ang kababaihan na makakaharap nila yung mga taong nag-iinuman, walang t-shirt. Nakakatakot iyon,” Remulla said.

He clarified that exemptions remain for construction workers, athletes, and others whose work or activities require flexibility during extreme weather conditions.

“Pag nagtatrabaho, pwede. Pero kung patambay-tambay ka lang o naglalakad ka lang sa lansangan, there should be a little price for civility,” he added.

With the Safer Cities Initiative expanding nationwide, the DILG said several local government units have begun strengthening enforcement of existing public safety ordinances aimed at protecting communities, particularly women and vulnerable sectors.