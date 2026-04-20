DILG urges LGUs to tighten ordinances under Safer Cities drive

For LGUs with existing ordinances, the DILG emphasized the need for consistent enforcement and stronger police visibility, particularly in busy streets, transport terminals and commercial districts.

The department said local chief executives are mandated to promote general welfare, maintain peace and order, and protect public safety and convenience.

Data from the Safer Cities initiative showed 68,257 public safety interventions, including actions against public drinking and smoking, minors violating curfew, individuals roaming shirtless, and unauthorized karaoke operations.

The program is currently being piloted in the National Capital Region, with plans to expand to major urban centers nationwide.

The DILG said safer communities are reflected in whether residents feel secure in their neighborhoods, children can move freely, and workers can return home without fear.