DILG urges LGUs to tighten ordinances under Safer Cities drive

The Department of the Interior and Local Government on Monday urged local government units to strengthen ordinances and reclaim public spaces for families under its Safer Cities initiative.
The department called on LGUs in provinces, cities, municipalities and barangays to review and reinforce local rules aimed at improving safety in streets, neighborhoods and public areas.
It also encouraged the passage of new ordinances and stricter enforcement of existing measures covering public drinking, going shirtless in public, excessive noise, videoke operations beyond 10 p.m., and curfew for minors.
The campaign supports the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to strengthen peace and order, reduce crime and ensure public safety in everyday spaces such as roads, markets and areas near schools.
For LGUs with existing ordinances, the DILG emphasized the need for consistent enforcement and stronger police visibility, particularly in busy streets, transport terminals and commercial districts.
The department said local chief executives are mandated to promote general welfare, maintain peace and order, and protect public safety and convenience.
Data from the Safer Cities initiative showed 68,257 public safety interventions, including actions against public drinking and smoking, minors violating curfew, individuals roaming shirtless, and unauthorized karaoke operations.
The program is currently being piloted in the National Capital Region, with plans to expand to major urban centers nationwide.
The DILG said safer communities are reflected in whether residents feel secure in their neighborhoods, children can move freely, and workers can return home without fear.