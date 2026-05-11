Crocodile fears

The person recording the video was threatening the man for being too close to his wife, according to TST.

Although the video was recorded in November, the victim complained to the police only now because it had started circulating online.

Hussin denied any knowledge of the video and being arrested.

It’s not only people taking videos while intimidating someone who could face legal troubles.

A social media account in China with more than 11 million followers has been banned by authorities after showing a young female livestreamer being forced to stay inside a see-through tank of water.