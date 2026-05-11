Crocodile fears

Scandalous videos should not be posted online without the consent of the people appearing in them. Doing so may invite charges from the persons shamed by their exposure to the public.
Mohammad Hussin Said, a restaurateur in Singapore and an online influencer, was questioned by local police on 4 May about a 56-second video that was widely shared on WhatsApp chat groups showing another content creator and owner of a popular restaurant being threatened and made to strip, The Straits Times (TST) reported.
The person recording the video was threatening the man for being too close to his wife, according to TST.
Although the video was recorded in November, the victim complained to the police only now because it had started circulating online.
Hussin denied any knowledge of the video and being arrested.
It’s not only people taking videos while intimidating someone who could face legal troubles.
A social media account in China with more than 11 million followers has been banned by authorities after showing a young female livestreamer being forced to stay inside a see-through tank of water.
The account named @yebali, opened by a 13-year-old girl from Guangdong and now operated by the Guangdong Jiahuo Media Company, ended five years of showing viral performances on a Chinese social media platform.
The controversial video clip that triggered the ban was a viral livestream in mid-April showing two underage girls as hosts, one calming the other who was afraid of going into the transparent water tank with her, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported.
Inside the tank were small crocodiles with their mouths bound and the girl refusing to join them. The video showed her tightly hugging the co-host, trying to avoid the reptiles and screaming loudly, according to SCMP.