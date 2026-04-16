University suspends students over viral lewd chat

The university said in a statement Thursday it had suspended the young men for two weeks pending an investigation.

“This step was taken as part of the university’s commitment to... maintaining a conducive academic environment,” spokesperson Erwin Agustian Panigoro said in a statement.

The students are accused of having made vulgar and explicit sexual jokes about female peers and lecturers.

One message read “silence means consent,” suggesting that women who don’t verbally refuse a sexual advance are implicitly agreeing to sex.

Days later, a group of women students at the university berated the men in a public forum.