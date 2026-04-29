French teen in straw licking case temporarily leaves Singapore

Didier Gaspard Owen Maximilien’s clip went viral and triggered a backlash that led to his arrest in Singapore, which has a reputation for not tolerating bad behavior.

The teen’s lawyer sought permission from a judge for him to travel to Manila from 2 to 25 May for an internship, a key requirement for him to graduate.

The judge granted the request after the prosecution posed no objection, but asked that he must remain contactable while overseas and required a 5,000 Singaporean dollars bond.

His next appearance in the Singapore court was also rescheduled from 22 to 29 May.

The teen, who is studying in Singapore and is out on bail, was charged last Friday over the straw stunt.