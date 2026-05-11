LTO warns officials against unauthorized use of blinkers, sirens

“Under our law, those authorized to use blinkers or wang-wang are the President and the Presidential Security Command, the First Family, the Vice President, the Senate President, the Speaker of the House, and marked government enforcement and ambulance vehicles,” Lacanilao said in Filipino.

He stressed that other government agencies cannot simply install blinkers on unmarked or private vehicles. “That is prohibited. We apprehend them,” he added.

Lacanilao also urged motorists to report unauthorized escorts and vehicles using blinkers, particularly those allegedly linked to local government units.

“I have already issued show-cause orders involving cases where the escorts were not legitimate. Sometimes, LGUs use blinkers and escorts even if they are not authorized. Just take a photo and send it to us, preferably with the plate number visible so we can identify them,” he said.

He said violators face penalties, including confiscation of unauthorized devices and fines of at least 5,000 pesos for a first offense.

Lacanilao said the agency had previously apprehended a Cebu lawmaker earlier this year for unauthorized use of a siren device.

“We removed the wang-wang from the vehicle. We also recently apprehended uniformed personnel using blinkers on private, unmarked vehicles,” Lacanilao said.

Asked whether he feared political backlash, Lacanilao said the agency was simply enforcing the law.

“My job is simply to do my work. Whatever their reaction is, that’s up to them,” he said.

He also disclosed that the LTO recently flagged a government-owned luxury Ford Explorer allegedly using an improvised red plate instead of securing an official government plate.

Lacanilao said the vehicle originally had a private plate that was merely painted red, calling the practice unacceptable for a government office.

“There is really no privilege attached to red plates. But in reality, some traffic enforcers hesitate to apprehend those vehicles. That should not happen. Government officials should also follow the law,” he said.