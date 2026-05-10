Gov’t vehicle faces LTO sanctions over unauthorized plate

The driver is also facing charges of reckless driving and being an improper person to operate a motor vehicle.

As a result of the incident, the LTO has preventively suspended the driver’s license for 90 days and placed the vehicle under an alarm status. The driver was ordered to surrender the license immediately.

The show-cause order warns that a failure to attend the scheduled 2 p.m. hearing will be considered a waiver of the right to be heard, and the office will resolve the case based on available evidence.

Lacanilao stressed that government agencies should set an example for the public by strictly adhering to traffic laws and registration requirements.