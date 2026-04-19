Cainta to apprehend those involve in improper waste disposal

Cainta, Rizal Mayor Keith Nieto criticized the persistent problem of illegal dumping and littering along Ortigas Avenue, specifically near the BF Metal area.

Nieto said that while he understands that some are just trying to make a living, he, however, stressed that it is "completely unacceptable to cause a disturbance to the community.

He said he sees some individuals almost every day taking trash out from a compound and scatter it on the sidewalk to pick out items to sell, and leaving the mess behind.

Because of this, the local government is forced to send out crews to clean the area, even on Sundays. This also creates a negative impression on motorists passing through the area.

The mayor confirmed that those involved have been arrested and charged to put a stop to the said activity.

Despite this, the local chief executive still offered an opportunity to those who were caught dumping and littering garbages in the area.

Once they are released, they may approach the mayor's office and will be given the opportunity to become village watchmen, whose duty will be to apprehend those who violate proper waste disposal regulations.