38 Pinoy MV Hondius crewmen quarantined in Rotterdam

DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said 24 of the Filipino crew members would be flown to the Netherlands for repatriation, while the remaining 14 would stay aboard the vessel en route to Rotterdam.

“We will work closely with the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) to monitor their situation and ensure the safety and welfare of the seafarers as directed by the President,” Cacdac said.

Health Secretary Ted Herbosa said hantavirus remains uncommon in the Philippines and noted that the seafarers could safely return home if they do not develop symptoms during the quarantine period.