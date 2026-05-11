38 Pinoy MV Hondius crewmen quarantined in Rotterdam

Thirty-eight Filipino seafarers aboard the MV Hondius will undergo a 42-day quarantine in Rotterdam, Netherlands, before returning to the Philippines following possible exposure to hantavirus, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said Monday.
The quarantine will be implemented under international health and safety protocols ahead of the vessel’s scheduled disembarkation on Tuesday.
DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said 24 of the Filipino crew members would be flown to the Netherlands for repatriation, while the remaining 14 would stay aboard the vessel en route to Rotterdam.
“We will work closely with the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) to monitor their situation and ensure the safety and welfare of the seafarers as directed by the President,” Cacdac said.
Health Secretary Ted Herbosa said hantavirus remains uncommon in the Philippines and noted that the seafarers could safely return home if they do not develop symptoms during the quarantine period.
The DMW said all quarantine-related expenses in the Netherlands would be shouldered by the ship owner.
Hantavirus is carried by wild rodents and may infect humans through exposure to contaminated urine, feces, or saliva.
The virus can affect the lungs, heart, kidneys, and blood vessels and may prove fatal in severe cases.