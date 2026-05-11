38 Filipino seafarers from MV Hondius to undergo quarantine in Netherlands

DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said 24 of the 38 seafarers would be flown to the Netherlands for repatriation, while the remaining 14 would sail to Rotterdam.

“We will work closely with the DFA to monitor their situation and ensure the safety and welfare of the seafarers as directed by the President,” Cacdac said.

Health Secretary Ted Herbosa said hantavirus is not common in the Philippines and noted that the seafarers could safely return home if they do not develop symptoms during the quarantine period.

The DMW said all quarantine-related expenses in the Netherlands would be shouldered by the ship owner.

Hantavirus is carried by wild rodents and can infect humans through exposure to contaminated urine, feces or saliva. The virus can affect the lungs, heart, kidneys and blood vessels and, in severe cases, may be fatal.