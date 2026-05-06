Strategist to scandal: Meet Franco Mabanta

The arrest has reignited questions about Mabanta’s public persona, political ties, and the evolution of his career from behind-the-scenes strategist to one of the more polarizing voices in Philippine digital media.

Mabanta first gained visibility in political circles as a digital strategist and social media campaign figure.

He has been publicly associated with the online communications effort during the presidential campaign of then-lawmaker Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., where he described himself in past posts as having worked closely with the campaign’s digital strategy team.

However, government communications officials have since downplayed any formal relationship between Mabanta and Malacañang, with Palace Press Officer Claire Castro stating he is not a known associate of the President.

Over the years, Mabanta transitioned into independent content creation, building a significant following across Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok through political commentary and livestream discussions.