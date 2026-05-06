Strategist to scandal: Meet Franco Mabanta

Blogger Franco Mabanta is once again at the center of public attention after being arrested by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) over an alleged extortion attempt involving House Speaker Martin Romualdez.
Mabanta, along with four others, was apprehended in an entrapment operation linked to a reported scheme seeking hundreds of millions of pesos from the lawmaker, according to the NBI.
The arrest has reignited questions about Mabanta’s public persona, political ties, and the evolution of his career from behind-the-scenes strategist to one of the more polarizing voices in Philippine digital media.
Mabanta first gained visibility in political circles as a digital strategist and social media campaign figure.
He has been publicly associated with the online communications effort during the presidential campaign of then-lawmaker Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., where he described himself in past posts as having worked closely with the campaign’s digital strategy team.
However, government communications officials have since downplayed any formal relationship between Mabanta and Malacañang, with Palace Press Officer Claire Castro stating he is not a known associate of the President.
Over the years, Mabanta transitioned into independent content creation, building a significant following across Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok through political commentary and livestream discussions.
Building PGMN
In 2024, Mabanta co-founded Peanut Gallery Media Network (PGMN), a digital news and commentary platform that brands itself as an “open forum” for political discourse.
The network features multiple commentators and guests from different political backgrounds and has amassed hundreds of thousands of followers online.
PGMN has also drawn criticism from some lawmakers and fact-checking groups.
In one instance, a post attributed to the platform regarding electricity bills was questioned by a party-list lawmaker for allegedly presenting misleading figures, while earlier content associated with Mabanta himself was flagged by independent fact-checkers for lacking context.
Beyond his recent arrest, Mabanta’s public record has been the subject of renewed online scrutiny.
Critics have pointed to his shifting political affiliations, his outspoken commentary, and previous instances where his content was challenged by fact-checking organizations.
He has also been the subject of various online allegations and discussions over the years, though many of these claims remain unverified or disputed in public records and have not resulted in formal convictions.