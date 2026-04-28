Construction worker nabbed in Laoag buy-bust; shabu, firearm seized

A 28-year-old construction worker was arrested in a late-evening anti-illegal drug operation on 27 April in Barangay 2, Laoag City, Ilocos Norte.
Authorities identified the suspect as Jay-Ar Andres Y. Palma, a resident of Barangay 55-B, Salt Baluarte. He was apprehended at about 8:46 p.m. along Sampaloc Street following a buy-bust operation led by personnel of the Laoag City Police Station in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency and other specialized units.
According to the report, the suspect allegedly sold one heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet containing about 1.8 grams of suspected shabu to an undercover police operative for ₱3,000. The substance was marked and inventoried at the scene.
Operatives also recovered a .38-caliber Colt Special revolver loaded with four live rounds, along with a mobile phone, ₱2,000 in marked and boodle money, a black helmet, and a Keeway 152 motorcycle registered under the suspect’s name.
The inventory and documentation of seized evidence were conducted on-site in the presence of a barangay official and a Department of Justice representative. The operation was also recorded using alternative recording devices.
Police said the suspect was informed of his constitutional rights in a language he understood before being brought to the station for documentation and the filing of charges. He was later taken to Gov. Roque B. Ablan Sr. Memorial Hospital for a medical examination.
Authorities estimated the total weight of confiscated suspected shabu at 3.8 grams, with a standard drug value of ₱25,840.
Charges for violations of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, are being prepared against the suspect. Further investigation is ongoing.