Construction worker nabbed in Laoag buy-bust; shabu, firearm seized

According to the report, the suspect allegedly sold one heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet containing about 1.8 grams of suspected shabu to an undercover police operative for ₱3,000. The substance was marked and inventoried at the scene.

Operatives also recovered a .38-caliber Colt Special revolver loaded with four live rounds, along with a mobile phone, ₱2,000 in marked and boodle money, a black helmet, and a Keeway 152 motorcycle registered under the suspect’s name.

The inventory and documentation of seized evidence were conducted on-site in the presence of a barangay official and a Department of Justice representative. The operation was also recorded using alternative recording devices.

Police said the suspect was informed of his constitutional rights in a language he understood before being brought to the station for documentation and the filing of charges. He was later taken to Gov. Roque B. Ablan Sr. Memorial Hospital for a medical examination.

Authorities estimated the total weight of confiscated suspected shabu at 3.8 grams, with a standard drug value of ₱25,840.

Charges for violations of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, are being prepared against the suspect. Further investigation is ongoing.