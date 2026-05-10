Tulfo seeks clarity on Iran vessel attack

Sen. Erwin Tulfo on Sunday called on the Iranian government to clarify the reported drone attack on a cargo vessel carrying Filipino seafarers despite a reported earlier agreement granting safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz.
Tulfo, chairman of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, raised concerns after a Maltese-flagged container ship carrying 24 Filipino crew members was attacked on 5 May.
Seven crew members were reportedly injured, including three who remain in critical condition.
The senator said the attack was believed to have originated from Iran, prompting questions over the status of the “safe passage” understanding reached between Philippine and Iranian officials last month.
“We want to understand why Iran attacked this vessel, considering we reached an understanding with them last month allowing safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz,” Tulfo said in a radio interview.
He said he would ask Foreign Affairs Secretary Theresa Lazaro to seek clarification from the Iranian Embassy regarding whether the agreement remains in effect.
1K passed
According to the lawmaker, the agreement previously allowed more than 1,000 Filipino seafarers to safely pass through the strategic waterway amid heightened tensions in the Middle East.
“We are thankful to the Republic of Iran because the agreement sealed last month paved the way for over 1,000 Filipino seafarers to safely pass through the said waterway,” he said.
Tulfo added that many Filipino seafarers remain stranded in the Strait of Hormuz following the latest attack.
He said Lazaro is expected to meet this week with Iranian Ambassador Yousef Esmaeilzadeh to discuss whether the safe-passage arrangement remains active.
“We need a clear answer from the Iranian government on whether it is still safe for Filipino seamen to navigate the Strait of Hormuz. This is vital so we can properly advise our maritime workers,” Tulfo said.