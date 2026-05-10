Tulfo seeks clarity on Iran vessel attack

Seven crew members were reportedly injured, including three who remain in critical condition.

The senator said the attack was believed to have originated from Iran, prompting questions over the status of the “safe passage” understanding reached between Philippine and Iranian officials last month.

“We want to understand why Iran attacked this vessel, considering we reached an understanding with them last month allowing safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz,” Tulfo said in a radio interview.

He said he would ask Foreign Affairs Secretary Theresa Lazaro to seek clarification from the Iranian Embassy regarding whether the agreement remains in effect.