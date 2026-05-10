Erwin Tulfo raises alarm over Iran attack on ship with Filipino crew

Tulfo, who chairs the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, raised concerns after a Maltese-flagged container ship carrying 24 Filipino crew members was attacked on 5 May.

Seven crew members were reportedly injured, including three who remain in critical condition.

The lawmaker said the attack was believed to have originated from Iran, prompting questions over the status of a “safe passage” understanding reached between Philippine and Iranian officials last month.

“We want to understand why Iran attacked this vessel, considering we reached an understanding with them last month allowing safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz,” Tulfo said in a radio interview.

He added: “I will ask DFA Secretary Tess Lazaro to ask the Iranian Embassy if the promise of safe passage for Filipinos in the Strait of Hormuz is still valid.”

According to Tulfo, the agreement had enabled more than 1,000 Filipino seafarers to safely cross the strategic waterway amid heightened tensions in the Middle East.

“We are thankful to the Republic of Iran because the agreement sealed last month paved the way for over 1,000 Filipino seafarers to safely pass through the said waterway,” he said.

However, Tulfo noted that many Filipino seafarers remain stranded in the Strait of Hormuz following the latest attack.

The senator said Lazaro is expected to meet this week with Iranian Ambassador to the Philippines Yousef Esmaeilzadeh to discuss whether the safe passage arrangement remains active.

“We need a clear answer from the Iranian government on whether it is still safe for Filipino seamen to navigate the Strait of Hormuz. This is vital so we can properly advise our maritime workers,” Tulfo stressed.

He also renewed his appeal for all parties involved in the Middle East conflict to return to negotiations and prioritize peace in the region.