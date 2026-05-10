The sunny side of solar-powered poultry business

The DL Hatchery and Balut Industry installed a 15-kilowatt solar panel system, reducing its annual electricity consumption by 53.2 percent.

R&E Poultry Farm achieved a 43.07 percent reduction in energy use, while Rillera Farm reported a striking 90 percent drop in monthly electricity expense — from P135,000 to P13,500.

Gerrilaide Farm reduced its energy costs by 78.3 percent, directly contributing to a 15 percent increase in annual gross income.

Moon Light Farm also reported a 35 percent decrease in electricity consumption following the full installation and operation of its solar technology, resulting in a 15 percent increase in gross sales.

Early adopters JPD Poultry Farm (formerly Tabrilla Poultry Farm) and Sunny View Farm continue to demonstrate sustained benefits, consistently achieving up to 50 percent efficiency gains per production cycle since adopting solar systems in 2016 and 2017, respectively. These long-term results affirm that solar integration is not only cost-effective but also a durable, high-value investment for agricultural productivity.

Meanwhile, aquaculture enterprise JL Hatchery Farm tapped SETUP support to address the high energy demands of prawn fry production. Through solar integration, the firm now maintains stable, temperature-controlled environments — particularly critical during nighttime operations — while significantly reducing electricity consumption.

DoST-Pangasinan director Arnold C. Santos emphasized that the agency’s role goes beyond technology provision.

“Our goal is to ensure that these innovations translate into long-term resilience for our MSMEs. Through regular monitoring of energy outputs and operational efficiency, we ensure that these interventions continue to perform at peak capacity — helping our local entrepreneurs remain competitive,” he said.