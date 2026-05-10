Special payout for TNVS, MC Taxi drivers begins Monday

The distribution will be carried out in coordination with transport network companies (TNCs) and government agencies, including the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board and the Department of Information and Communications Technology.

“The DSWD continues to coordinate with the LTFRB, DICT, and transport network companies to ensure the orderly and swift distribution of cash relief assistance to TNVS drivers, motorcycle taxi riders, and delivery riders who have yet to receive the P5,000 aid,” Asst. Secretary Dumlao said on Sunday.

The DSWD spokesperson added that the agency will oversee the payout of the cash assistance, while Transport Network Companies (TNCs) will provide logistical support such as venue arrangements and scheduling for their drivers and riders.

Participating TNCs are also expected to directly inform their drivers and riders regarding their schedules and requirements, such as an original driver’s license and one photocopy.

“If not yet on the list or there is still no assigned schedule and venue, we encourage beneficiaries to just wait for the official announcements and schedule from your company and not go to the payout sites yet to avoid confusion”, Dumlao said, noting that drivers not on the list will wait for further announcements before proceeding to any payout site.

Ride-hailing firms - Grab and Move It, earlier announced their proposed special payouts schedule and arranged the venues at Araneta Coliseum in Cubao, Quezon City, SM Aura in Bonifacio Global City (BGC), Taguig and Playtime FilOil Centre in San Juan.

Meanwhile, the DSWD noted that drivers who cannot find their names on the list of beneficiaries may belong to other TNCs with separate payout schedules or may be assigned outside NCR, where payouts will also be announced separately.