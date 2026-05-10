DSWD set to resume special payout for TNVS, MC taxi riders on 11 May

Among the sites reportedly scheduled by Grab and Move It were areas such as Araneta Coliseum, SM Aura, and the FilOil Center in San Juan.

The DSWD spokesperson also sought to remind beneficiaries to be wary of their individual schedules that would be decided by their respective companies and to only proceed to payout sites to avoid any unnecessary issues.

“Mahigpit nating pinapaalalahanan ang mga benepisyaryo na sundin lamang ang kanilang assigned schedule at venue upang maiwasan ang abala at mas mabilis na payout process,” she said.

(We are strictly reminding beneficiaries to follow their assigned schedule and venue to avoid disruptions for a smoother payout process)

For people that may not find their names among the list of individuals slated to receive assistance, Dumlao advised them to check other TNCs that they may be conducting trips for or to wait for a separate announcement of schedules, particularly if they are outside the NCR.

Similar to previous rollouts, all that is required for a driver to bring to receive their payout is the original and photocopy of their driver’s license.

During a previous interview, the undersecretary said that the DSWD plans to finish the first round of its program under the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) by 20 May.