Over P970K in aid released to Ilocos Norte exam takers

More than 250 graduates and aspiring professionals received financial assistance from the Provincial Government of Ilocos Norte on April 28, during a distribution held at the Ilocos Norte Centennial Arena in Laoag City.

The aid forms part of the province’s Review and Examination Assistance Program, implemented through the Ilocos Norte Youth Development Office. Licensure examination takers under the Professional Regulation Commission and the Supreme Court were each given P4,000, while those preparing for the Civil Service Examination received P500. The latter group had also earlier attended free review sessions conducted in February.