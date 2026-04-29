Over P970K in aid released to Ilocos Norte exam takers

More than 250 graduates and aspiring professionals received financial assistance from the Provincial Government of Ilocos Norte on April 28, during a distribution held at the Ilocos Norte Centennial Arena in Laoag City.
The aid forms part of the province’s Review and Examination Assistance Program, implemented through the Ilocos Norte Youth Development Office. Licensure examination takers under the Professional Regulation Commission and the Supreme Court were each given P4,000, while those preparing for the Civil Service Examination received P500. The latter group had also earlier attended free review sessions conducted in February.
Governor Cecilia Araneta-Marcos led the activity, saying the program is aimed at helping young Ilocanos transition from education to employment. Vice Governor Matthew J. Marcos Manotoc and members of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan were also present.
Provincial officials said the total amount released during the event exceeded P970,000.
Meanwhile, the provincial board recently approved an amendatory ordinance authored by Board Member Eldritze C. Viernes, increasing the allowance for Civil Service examinees from P500 to L1,500. The measure also retains the free review sessions.
Officials said the expanded support is intended to encourage more young Ilocanos to pursue careers in government and other professions.