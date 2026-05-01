Drug suspects nabbed; over P100K worth of illegal drugs seized in QC buy bust operation

According to QCPD, the operation was conducted at around 6:45 a.m. on May 1 in front of a residence along Ilagan Street in Barangay Paltok.

Authorities seized approximately 5.72 grams of suspected shabu valued at P106,896, along with a pouch, a mobile phone, and marked buy-bust money.

Further verification by QCPD revealed that both suspects have previous cases for violations of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.