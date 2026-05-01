Drug suspects nabbed; over P100K worth of illegal drugs seized in QC buy bust operation

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) arrested two drug suspects and confiscated more than P100,000 worth of shabu in a buy-bust operation early Friday morning.
The District Drug Enforcement Unit (DDEU) of QCPD identified the suspects as alias “Catherine,” 43, and alias “Jhon Mark,” 28, both residents of Barangay Paltok, Quezon City.
According to QCPD, the operation was conducted at around 6:45 a.m. on May 1 in front of a residence along Ilagan Street in Barangay Paltok.
Authorities seized approximately 5.72 grams of suspected shabu valued at P106,896, along with a pouch, a mobile phone, and marked buy-bust money.
Further verification by QCPD revealed that both suspects have previous cases for violations of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.