Two drug suspects arrested in Quezon City; marijuana, vaping devices seized

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) arrested two street-level suspects, identified as “Taton” (24) and “Lorence” (27), during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Bagong Silangan, Quezon City at around 1:50 a.m. Tuesday.
Operatives from Payatas-Bagong Silangan Police Station 13 recovered about 300 grams of suspected dried marijuana leaves with fruiting tops, around three grams of suspected high-grade marijuana (kush), and 24 disposable electronic vaping devices containing suspected liquid marijuana, with an estimated value of ₱76,500.
Also seized during the operation were sachets of marijuana, bundled packages of dried plant material, assorted THC vape cartridges and devices in branded packaging, a mobile phone, and the buy-bust money.
Following QCPD verification, alias “Taton” was found to have a prior case for frustrated homicide in November 2018.
The suspects will face charges for violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.
“Under the Enhanced Managing Police Operations (EMPO), the QCPD continues to intensify its operations against illegal drugs. With the help of the community, we are strengthening our campaign for a safer, more orderly, and drug-free Quezon City,” QCPD Director Police Brig. Gen. Randy Glenn Silvio said in Filipino.