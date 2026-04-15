Two drug suspects arrested in Quezon City; marijuana, vaping devices seized

Also seized during the operation were sachets of marijuana, bundled packages of dried plant material, assorted THC vape cartridges and devices in branded packaging, a mobile phone, and the buy-bust money.

Following QCPD verification, alias “Taton” was found to have a prior case for frustrated homicide in November 2018.

The suspects will face charges for violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

“Under the Enhanced Managing Police Operations (EMPO), the QCPD continues to intensify its operations against illegal drugs. With the help of the community, we are strengthening our campaign for a safer, more orderly, and drug-free Quezon City,” QCPD Director Police Brig. Gen. Randy Glenn Silvio said in Filipino.