QC ‘catch basin’ barangay boosts flood readiness

Phases 2 through 5 along Gregorio Araneta Avenue were completed in the first quarter of the year.

The P94.5-million Phase 2 project, funded under the 2024 General Appropriations Act, involved replacing narrow 36-inch pipes with dual 1.5-meter high-density polyethylene pipes.

During a February inspection, DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon said the new system effectively doubles the drainage capacity to funnel rainwater into the San Juan River.

Construction for Phase 1 along E. Rodriguez Sr. Avenue is ongoing and is expected to be finished by the end of May.

Tatalon officials say they are not relying solely on infrastructure. Bituin assured that the barangay has established a protocol for disseminating weather advisories and holds emergency meetings with village leaders as soon as threats emerge.