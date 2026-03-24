DPWH orders LGUs to pinpoint flood-prone areas 

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) on Tuesday, 24 March, directed Metro Manila Local Government Units (LGUs) to immediately identify their most flood-prone communities as the agency accelerates preparations under the current administration’s “Oplan Kontra Baha.”

During a briefing after the Metro Manila Council (MMC), DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon outlined the agency’s updated targets and emphasized the urgency of clearing waterways and repairing key flood-control facilities ahead of the rainy season.