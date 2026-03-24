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DPWH orders LGUs to pinpoint flood-prone areas 

Steel sheet piles are seen at an ongoing Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) flood control project along the flood-prone San Juan River in Barangay Damayang Lagi, Quezon City. The construction activity comes a day after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., in his fourth State of the Nation Address, ordered a review of all government flood control projects and a crackdown on corrupt officials linked to anomalies.
Steel sheet piles are seen at an ongoing Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) flood control project along the flood-prone San Juan River in Barangay Damayang Lagi, Quezon City. The construction activity comes a day after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., in his fourth State of the Nation Address, ordered a review of all government flood control projects and a crackdown on corrupt officials linked to anomalies. Photo by Analy Labor for DAILY TRIBUNE
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The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) on Tuesday, 24 March, directed Metro Manila Local Government Units (LGUs) to immediately identify their most flood-prone communities as the agency accelerates preparations under the current administration’s “Oplan Kontra Baha.”

During a briefing after the Metro Manila Council (MMC), DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon outlined the agency’s updated targets and emphasized the urgency of clearing waterways and repairing key flood-control facilities ahead of the rainy season.

Steel sheet piles are seen at an ongoing Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) flood control project along the flood-prone San Juan River in Barangay Damayang Lagi, Quezon City. The construction activity comes a day after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., in his fourth State of the Nation Address, ordered a review of all government flood control projects and a crackdown on corrupt officials linked to anomalies.
DPWH intensifies dredging, desilting ahead of rainy season

“In the second round of our operations, we will declog priority local roads. We will send equipment, manpower, and resources to areas identified by the Metro Manila mayors,” Dizon said.

He added that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has instructed DPWH to ensure that all non-operating pumping stations across the National Capital Region are restored to working condition within the next few months.

Steel sheet piles are seen at an ongoing Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) flood control project along the flood-prone San Juan River in Barangay Damayang Lagi, Quezon City. The construction activity comes a day after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., in his fourth State of the Nation Address, ordered a review of all government flood control projects and a crackdown on corrupt officials linked to anomalies.
DPWH inspects waterways ahead of rainy season

“Upon the orders of the President, non-operating pumping stations should be operational before the rainy season,” he told local officials, urging them to submit requests for new pumping stations in areas where the facilities are most needed.

Dizon said the expanded operations will include intensified declogging of drainage systems, dredging and cleaning of waterways, clearing of obstructions, and stricter waste-management measures.

DPWH
LGU
flood control

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