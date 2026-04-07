Pampanga eyes dredging project before rainy season

“After hearing Nanay’s marching orders to save Macabebe and Masantol, I see hope—I see the light at the end of the tunnel. Kaya salamat po,” Macabebe Councilor Jojo Simpauco said.

Both the government and private contractors will collaborate for the immediate implementation of the project that would create a long-term solution to the flooding problem, and create a safer environment for the residents who are adversely affected.

Macabebe Vice Mayor Vince Flores, PG- ENRO Chief Engr. Arthur Punsalan, and Provincial Engineer Olimpio Pangan were also present during the meeting.

Pampanga is one of the most flood-prone provinces in the Philippines due to its low-lying geography and position within the Pampanga River Basin, the second-largest drainage area on Luzon Island. Heavy monsoon rains, tropical cyclones, and high tides typically trigger flooding.

Towns at the mouth of the Pampanga River or near major waterways are the hardest hit and often remain submerged for weeks or months.

Often cited as the worst-hit areas; some neighborhoods in Macabebe are reportedly permanently underwater due to land subsidence.

Both San Simon and Candaba are frequently submerged due to their proximity to the Candaba Swamp and the Pampanga River. Other flood-prone towns include Minalin, Sasmuan, Lubao, Apalit, and Guagua.

While it is the provincial capital, several of the major roads and barangays in the City of San Fernando frequently experience impassable flood levels during heavy rains.