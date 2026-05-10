Port of Lucena eyes bigger passenger terminal

The Department of Transportation (DoTr) is preparing to open an expanded and modernized passenger terminal building at the Port of Lucena to accommodate the growing number of travelers in Quezon Province.
Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez said the new facility has a seating capacity of 1,000, significantly increasing the port’s ability to handle local and foreign tourists heading to Quezon and neighboring provinces.
“The president’s directive is to make our ports modern and passenger-friendly,” Lopez said during an inspection of the site. “The Port of Lucena is an example of this mandate, and we will apply this same standard to other ports across the country.”
Lopez was joined during the inspection by Philippine Ports Authority general manager Jay Santiago and DoTr Undersecretary for Planning and Project Development Teodorico Delfin.
Santiago noted that the new terminal features automated ticketing counters to streamline the booking process. To promote sustainability, the building is equipped with solar panels to augment its power supply through renewable energy.
“Once this terminal is operational, passengers traveling to their provinces will no longer face overcrowding,” Santiago said. “They will be more comfortable, and booking tickets will be much easier.”