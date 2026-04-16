PNP reports drop in violent crimes under ‘Safer Cities’ program

“Sa implementation ng ating Safer Cities initiative... naging mas mababa ngayon yung crime against persons,” Peñones told reporters.

However, he noted that theft cases rose by 1.5 percent from April 6 to 14, compared to March 28 to April 5.

“The PNP is continuously revisiting our interventions on how to stop these incidents,” Peñones added.

Peñones also reported that the PNP apprehended 6,332 violators under the “Safer Cities” program on April 15, lower than the 9,751 daily average recorded during the first week of implementation.

Data showed that drinking in public remained the most common violation with 1,588 cases, followed by curfew violations (438), loitering while topless (199), and using karaoke beyond 10 p.m. (46). A total of 4,061 violations were recorded under other local ordinances.

Of the 6,332 violators, 3,377 were warned and released, 2,843 were fined, and 112 were criminally charged.

Meanwhile, PNP Chief Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. said the sustained decline reflects consistent field operations and community cooperation.

“Makikita po natin na tuloy-tuloy ang epekto ng ating presensya sa mga lansangan. Kapag ramdam ng publiko ang pulis, mas nababawasan ang oportunidad para sa krimen (We will see the continued impact of our presence on the streets. When the public feels the police, the opportunities for crime are reduced),” Nartatez said.

The PNP chief assured that intensified police visibility, checkpoint operations, and community engagement will be sustained to maintain the downward trend in crime and strengthen deterrence against lawlessness nationwide.