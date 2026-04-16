PNP reports drop in violent crimes under ‘Safer Cities’ program

The Philippine National Police (PNP) reported on Thursday that crimes against persons declined in Metro Manila during the first two weeks of the “Safer Cities” initiative of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).
In a press briefing at Camp Crame, PNP Director for Operations Brig. Gen. Ponce Rogelio Peñones said crimes against persons include murder, homicide, physical injury, and rape, reflecting the continued impact of intensified police visibility and strict enforcement operations.
Based on comparative monitoring from March 28 to April 5, 2026 (pre-implementation period), and April 6 to April 14, 2026 (post-implementation period), murder cases dropped from 91 to 82, or by 9 incidents (9.8 percent). Homicide cases decreased from 28 to 17, a reduction of 11 cases (39.3 percent). Physical injury cases declined from 132 to 102, or by 30 incidents (22.7 percent), while rape cases fell from 96 to 74, or by 22 incidents (22.9 percent).
“Sa implementation ng ating Safer Cities initiative... naging mas mababa ngayon yung crime against persons,” Peñones told reporters.
However, he noted that theft cases rose by 1.5 percent from April 6 to 14, compared to March 28 to April 5.
“The PNP is continuously revisiting our interventions on how to stop these incidents,” Peñones added.
Peñones also reported that the PNP apprehended 6,332 violators under the “Safer Cities” program on April 15, lower than the 9,751 daily average recorded during the first week of implementation.
Data showed that drinking in public remained the most common violation with 1,588 cases, followed by curfew violations (438), loitering while topless (199), and using karaoke beyond 10 p.m. (46). A total of 4,061 violations were recorded under other local ordinances.
Of the 6,332 violators, 3,377 were warned and released, 2,843 were fined, and 112 were criminally charged.
Meanwhile, PNP Chief Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. said the sustained decline reflects consistent field operations and community cooperation.
“Makikita po natin na tuloy-tuloy ang epekto ng ating presensya sa mga lansangan. Kapag ramdam ng publiko ang pulis, mas nababawasan ang oportunidad para sa krimen (We will see the continued impact of our presence on the streets. When the public feels the police, the opportunities for crime are reduced),” Nartatez said.
The PNP chief assured that intensified police visibility, checkpoint operations, and community engagement will be sustained to maintain the downward trend in crime and strengthen deterrence against lawlessness nationwide.