Safer Cities drive cuts crime, says PNP

The Philippine National Police reported a drop in focus crimes in Metro Manila, citing gains from the Safer Cities Initiative and stricter enforcement of local ordinances.
PNP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Randulf Tuaño said apprehensions fell from over 13,000 to 7,599 within days of implementation, with initial data showing declines across eight focus crime categories, including crimes against persons and property. He attributed the trend to a proactive, preventive approach under the program of Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla and PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr.
Police said the Southern Police District recorded the highest number of apprehensions, reflecting strong enforcement. Tuaño added that no repeat offenders were noted, except in one case involving drug suspects, as authorities continue monitoring the initiative’s impact through April.
Separately, the PNP said 77 individuals were arrested in cases linked to fuel violations, including hoarding and profiteering, amid ongoing supply constraints.