Over P1M worth of illegal drugs seized in Muntinlupa buy-bust

Police arrested two newly identified high-value individuals and confiscated more than P1.14 million worth of illegal drugs during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Alabang, Muntinlupa City, on Saturday night.
The suspects, identified only by their aliases “Har,” 29, and “Robert,” 28, were both tagged as newly identified high-value drug pushers.
Seized from alias Har were approximately 150 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated standard drug price of P1,020,000, buy-bust money, one cellular phone, one white long envelope, and one black JETOUR Dashing SUV bearing plate number NEZ 2635.
Meanwhile, authorities recovered from alias Robert approximately 1,000 grams of suspected marijuana with an estimated value of P120,000, 10 vape cartridges containing liquid marijuana, and one green eco bag.
The arrested suspects are now under the custody of the Southern Police District-Drug Enforcement Unit for documentation and proper disposition before the filing of charges for violation of Sections 5, 11, and 26, in relation to Section 5, Article II of Republic Act 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.