Over P1M worth of illegal drugs seized in Muntinlupa buy-bust

Police arrested two newly identified high-value individuals and confiscated more than P1.14 million worth of illegal drugs during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Alabang, Muntinlupa City, on Saturday night.

The suspects, identified only by their aliases “Har,” 29, and “Robert,” 28, were both tagged as newly identified high-value drug pushers.

Seized from alias Har were approximately 150 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated standard drug price of P1,020,000, buy-bust money, one cellular phone, one white long envelope, and one black JETOUR Dashing SUV bearing plate number NEZ 2635.