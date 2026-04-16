Over P2.4-M shabu seized in Taguig buy-bust

Three newly identified high-value individuals were arrested during a high-impact buy-bust operation in Barangay Rizal, Taguig City late Wednesday night.
The buy-bust operation, which took place at approximately 11:25 p.m., resulted in the apprehension of three male suspects identified as alias Roma, 48; alias Jeffrey, 48; and alias Marlon, 33. All three are categorized by authorities as newly identified high-value pushers.
During the operation, a police officer acting as a poseur-buyer transacted with alias Roma. Following the pre-arranged signal, backup teams moved in to secure the area and the suspects.
The search and inventory conducted at the scene yielded approximately 355.25 grams of suspected shabu, with an estimated standard drug price of P2,415,700.
In addition to the illegal drugs, operatives recovered an Android mobile phone used in the transactions and the buy-bust money.
Charges for violations of Section 5 (Sale) and Section 11 (Possession) of Article II of Republic Act 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, are being prepared for filing against the suspects.