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NPD sweep bags top fugitives

(FILE) THE Northern Police District (NPD)
(FILE) THE Northern Police District (NPD)Northern Police District Public Information Office
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Northern Police District (NPD) units arrested four wanted individuals, including two high-profile fugitives, during a coordinated "Warrant Day" operation this weekend.

The sweep resulted in the capture of a "top most wanted" suspect in Malabon and a "most wanted" rape suspect in Valenzuela, along with two other individuals with outstanding warrants.

(FILE) THE Northern Police District (NPD)
NPD nabs top most wanted persons

In Malabon, officers from the city's Warrant and Subpoena Section arrested a 28-year-old mechanic’s helper in Barangay Catmon. The suspect, ranked as the No. 7 most wanted person at the station level for May 2026, is accused of violating the New Anti-Carnapping Act of 2016.

The arrest was conducted under a warrant issued by Malabon City Regional Trial Court Branch 289. Bail has been set at P300,000. The suspect was taken to Ospital ng Malabon for a medical exam before being placed in a custodial facility.

(FILE) THE Northern Police District (NPD)
‘Warrant Day’ sweep nets 11 fugitives

In a separate operation in Valenzuela City, police apprehended a 36-year-old unemployed man in Barangay Parada.

Authorities identified him as a "most wanted person" facing five counts of statutory rape.

The warrant for his arrest was issued by Valenzuela City Regional Trial Court Branch 270, which recommended no bail.

Following a medical check at the Valenzuela City Emergency Hospital, the suspect was turned over to the station’s custodial facility pending court proceedings.

NPD officials said the arrests were part of intensified operations to track down fugitives and clear outstanding court warrants across the district.

NPD warrant day operations
arrested rape suspect Valenzuela Malabon
Philippine police fugitives arrest campaign
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