NPD sweep bags top fugitives

In Malabon, officers from the city's Warrant and Subpoena Section arrested a 28-year-old mechanic’s helper in Barangay Catmon. The suspect, ranked as the No. 7 most wanted person at the station level for May 2026, is accused of violating the New Anti-Carnapping Act of 2016.

The arrest was conducted under a warrant issued by Malabon City Regional Trial Court Branch 289. Bail has been set at P300,000. The suspect was taken to Ospital ng Malabon for a medical exam before being placed in a custodial facility.