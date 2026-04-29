‘Warrant Day’ sweep nets 11 fugitives

The high-profile arrests were led by the capture of a 34-year-old man who is ranked as the No. 9 district-level and No. 7 station-level top most wanted person for May 2026.

District Special Operations Unit operatives apprehended the suspect Tuesday evening in Barangay 185, Caloocan City. He faces charges for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, specifically for the possession of dangerous drugs during social gatherings.

In Navotas City, police personnel arrested a 23-year-old man in Barangay Daanghari for homicide. The arrest was based on a warrant issued by a regional trial court in Lipa City, Batangas, with a recommended bail of P180,000.

A separate operation in Caloocan City led to the arrest of a 54-year-old man by the District Anti-Carnapping Unit. The suspect was taken into custody in Barangay 182 by virtue of a warrant for rape through sexual assault.