NPD nabs top most wanted persons

Northern Police District (NPD) authorities arrested seven wanted individuals, including several high-ranking fugitives, during a coordinated “Warrant Day” operation across northern Metro Manila.
The crackdown resulted in the apprehension of one suspect ranked among the top most wanted, two others classified as most wanted persons, and four additional wanted individuals.
In Valenzuela, a 48-year-old man ranked as the city’s 10th most wanted person for March 2026 was arrested in Barangay Marulas. The suspect was taken into custody on a 2021 warrant for rape in relation to the Anti-Child Abuse Law.
The warrant, issued by Valenzuela City Regional Trial Court Branch 270, carries a recommended bail of P120,000. In a separate operation, Caloocan City police tracked down a 27-year-old most wanted suspect in Barangay Longos, Malabon City. He was arrested on a 2022 warrant for carnapping issued by Regional Trial Court Branch 21 in Malolos, Bulacan. His bail is set at P300,000.