NPD nabs top most wanted persons

In Valenzuela, a 48-year-old man ranked as the city’s 10th most wanted person for March 2026 was arrested in Barangay Marulas. The suspect was taken into custody on a 2021 warrant for rape in relation to the Anti-Child Abuse Law.

The warrant, issued by Valenzuela City Regional Trial Court Branch 270, carries a recommended bail of P120,000. In a separate operation, Caloocan City police tracked down a 27-year-old most wanted suspect in Barangay Longos, Malabon City. He was arrested on a 2022 warrant for carnapping issued by Regional Trial Court Branch 21 in Malolos, Bulacan. His bail is set at P300,000.