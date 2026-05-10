NACC urges parents: Do not abandon or sell your child, surrender them legally, instead

Protecting foundlings through the law

The NACC emphasized that Republic Act No. 11767, or the Foundling Recognition and Protection Act, enacted on 6 May 2022, strengthened the protection of foundlings by automatically recognizing them as natural-born Filipino citizens and ensuring their access to government protection and assistance.

A foundling is an abandoned child, infant, or individual with no known parentage or information on the circumstances of their birth.

The salient features of the law include the immediate provision of government programs and services, including urgent health remedies; strong provisions against discrimination; the conduct of a diligent search for biological parents and birth information; registration as a foundling and issuance of a Certificate of Live Birth; and the provision of adoption and alternative child care options such as kinship care, family-like care, and foster care.

Since 2023, the NACC has provided alternative child care programs and services for hundreds of foundlings nationwide. About 308 children were declared legally available for adoption. Of these, 157 were issued Orders of Adoption under the Domestic Administrative Adoption program, 34 received Decrees of Adoption under the Inter-Country Adoption program, while 160 foundlings were placed under the care of licensed foster families.

The NACC strongly urges parents in crisis to seek help and legally surrender their child when necessary, rather than resorting to abandonment, illegal adoption arrangements, or acts that may expose children to trafficking and exploitation.

Parents may surrender their child/children to municipal or city social workers or through “safe haven providers,” such as LGU residential care facilities (RCFs), private child-caring agencies (CCAs), Child Placing Agencies (CPAs), DOH-accredited medical facilities, or the NACC’s Regional Alternative Child Care Offices (RACCOs).

The NACC emphasized that government support through LGUs and the DSWD is available for parents undergoing crises, with the aim of encouraging them to keep care and custody of their children.

Support programs include counselling, livelihood and financial assistance such as the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) and the Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP), and the ProtecTEEN program for adolescent parents.

The NACC assured the public that the legal process for adoption and alternative child care, such as kinship care, family-like care, and foster care, has become simpler, faster, and less costly.

A Petition for Adoption is filed directly with the RACCOs and, if sufficient in form and substance, an Order of Adoption may be issued within nine (9) months.

“This streamlined process is intended to ensure that children declared legally available for adoption are provided safe, loving, and permanent families at the soonest possible time,” Estrada said.