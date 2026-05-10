NACC: Stop abandoning children, surrender them legally

Some of the problems that children could face if they are abandoned are illegal adoption arrangements or acts that may expose them to trafficking and exploitation.

“Biological family remains the foremost and natural carer of children. However, when parents are driven by extreme circumstances and believe they can no longer provide proper care, the government has established a humane, legal, and protective system that safeguards the child’s welfare and future,” she added.

NACC serves as a representative of foundlings, better known as the abandoned child or infant, as they provide alternative child care programs and services for the children.

Since 2023, about 308 children were declared legally available for adoption, where 157 of them were issued an Order of Adoption through the Domestic Administrative Adoption and 34 were adopted under the Inter-Country Adoption program.

Meanwhile, 160 foundlings take shelter under the care of licensed foster families.

The agency also highlighted R.A. No. 11767, or the Foundling Recognition and Protection law enacted on 6 May 2022 and aims for the protection of foundlings by its automatic recognition as natural-born Filipino citizens and ensuring them access to government protection and assistance.

The legal process

Parents may surrender their child/ren to municipal or city social workers or through “haven providers, like LGU residential care facilities (RCF), private child caring agencies (CCA), or Child Placing Agencies (CPA); DOH-accredited medical facilities; or the NACC’s Regional Alternative Child Care Offices (RACCOs).

NACC also streamlined a process for easier adoption and alternative child care through the filing of a Petition for Adoption, which is filed directly with RACCOs and, if sufficient in form and in substance, an Order of Adoption may be issued within nine months.

The agency also emphasized that support programs such as counselling; livelihood, and financial assistance, such as the Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS), and Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP); and the ProtecTEEN program for adolescent parents, are available through LGUs and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).