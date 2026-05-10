Mayon ashfall hits Albay farms

Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. said the government has started deploying relief and recovery support to affected communities as field assessments continue.

“We are prioritizing seeds, fertilizers, farm tools, and financial support to help rice and vegetable farmers recover,” Tiu Laurel said.

“Our teams are monitoring affected areas and coordinating with local governments to ensure timely aid, while protecting livestock through evacuation and health checks,” he added.

The DA said 33 heads of cattle have already been lost due to the ongoing volcanic unrest.

To protect remaining livestock, the agency established 27 animal evacuation sites now sheltering more than 1,000 animals displaced from high-risk areas near the volcano.

Veterinary teams have also distributed feeds, ropes, masks, and medical supplies while monitoring animal health conditions in evacuation centers.

Beyond emergency response operations, the government is preparing longer-term recovery measures for affected farmers.

The DA said around P49 million worth of agricultural inputs and assistance packages are being readied, including seeds, fertilizers, livestock supplements, and fingerlings from the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources.

The National Food Authority has also allocated 18,470 metric tons of rice reserves to help stabilize food supply in affected communities.

Farmers may also access zero-interest loans under the Survival and Recovery Program, while insured producers will receive compensation through the Philippine Crop Insurance Corp.

Volcanic activity at Mayon remains elevated, with lava flows continuing along the Basud, Bonga, and Mi-isi gullies.

State volcanologists reported minor strombolian eruptions and ash emissions in recent days, including a 300-meter ash plume recorded on 5 May.

Authorities also monitored sulfur dioxide emissions reaching 2,184 tonnes per day, indicating sustained volcanic unrest.

Entry into the six-kilometer permanent danger zone remains strictly prohibited as disaster officials continue monitoring the volcano’s activity.