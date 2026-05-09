P13-M crop losses reported from Mayon ashfall

The losses have affected 228 farmers in the province.

The DA also reported livestock losses, including 33 heads of cattle. Another 534.39 hectares of farmland remain at risk, including 335.26 hectares of corn, 179.51 hectares of high-value crops, and 19.62 hectares of fruit trees.

A full assessment has yet to be completed due to safety restrictions around the volcano, with additional losses expected as field validation continues.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. said the department has started mobilizing relief and recovery support for affected communities.

“We are prioritizing seeds, fertilizers, farm tools, and financial support to help rice and vegetable farmers recover,” said Tiu Laurel.

“Our teams are monitoring affected areas and coordinating with local governments to ensure timely aid, while protecting livestock through evacuation and health checks.”

The DA Regional Field Office V has established 27 animal evacuation sites currently sheltering more than 1,000 livestock.

The agency has also distributed animal feeds, ropes, masks, and veterinary supplies, while monitoring the prices and movement of agricultural commodities in affected towns.

Additional interventions include P49 million worth of agricultural inputs, fingerlings from the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Region V, livestock supplements, 18,470 metric tons of rice from the National Food Authority, zero-interest loans under the Survival and Recovery Program, and indemnification for insured farmers through the Philippine Crop Insurance Corp.

Mayon Volcano continues to show volcanic activity, with lava flows recorded along Basud, Bonga, and Mi-isi gullies.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology reported a 300-meter ash plume on May 5 and sulfur dioxide emissions reaching 2,184 tonnes per day.

Entry into the six-kilometer Permanent Danger Zone remains prohibited.