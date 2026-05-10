Makabayan urges public support, rejects 'double standard' notion in Sara's impeachment

“The impeachment is not simply politicking in a time of crisis. It is a constitutional process with a clear legal basis and profound public interest stakes. Seeking accountability from Sara Duterte is a public interest,” the bloc said in a mix of Filipino and English.

Some critics of the ongoing process have repeatedly questioned the timing of the impeachment, particularly with the country facing several issues related to the volatility of oil prices in the market.

However, Makabayan maintained that holding officials accountable for their actions goes hand in hand with the attempts to resolve the newly presented problems of the crisis in the country.

Aside from defending the constitutionality of the impeachment, the lawmakers further denied claims that Duterte was targeted by members of the House of Representatives, noting that they were also seeking accountability from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

“Our call for accountability extends across political lines. We are holding Marcos and Duterte accountable. We do not favor nor do we protect anyone. The principle remains the same–whoever commits a crime and steals from national funds should be liable,” they expressed.

“The evidence and allegations against the Vice President are serious and well-documented…These are not trivial matters. They strike the integrity of public office and the trust that citizens place in those who serve,” they added.

Makabayan sought for the public to be more involved in the process, expressing the need to be vocal in the face of evident corruption.

The bloc also urged its fellow lawmakers to thoroughly examine the evidence and to allow the process of impeachment to proceed despite external pressures to vote otherwise.

On 11 May, the Articles of Impeachment are expected to be presented at the House plenary, where solons will have the opportunity to deliberate on the allegations indicated in the Justice panel’s report.

From there, a poll will be conducted where a “yes” vote from one-third of lawmakers is necessary to transmit the articles to the Senate, which will serve as the impeachment court.