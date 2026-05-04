Erice: Duterte impeachment ‘serves politicians, not public’

Erice said the impeachment process has been weaponized to go after officials perceived as opponents of the current administration.

“This is not about accountability, this is about partisan politics, this is about destroying your enemies using instrumentalities of government like the NBI, AMLC, COA to persecute a political opponent,” he told reporters.

He added that the Constitution is being invoked selectively, depending on political convenience, rather than for measures that benefit the public.

The lawmaker said Congress lacks the “moral ascendancy” and “sincerity” to prove that the impeachment is a genuine pursuit of accountability.

“We cannot claim to be the vanguard of the Constitution when for almost 39 years we have deliberately ignored one of its clear mandates, the enactment of enabling law against political dynasties,” he said.

Erice also described the process as part of a broader political rift between former allies, referring to tensions involving the Marcos and Duterte camps.

He claimed the impeachment effort, first initiated in the 19th Congress, has been tainted by issues related to fund allocations for infrastructure and relief programs.

Erice urged the public to scrutinize the evidence presented, calling the claims of alleged “bagman” Ramil Madriaga a “hoax.”

“Mag-isip tayo, wag tayo magpapa-uto sa mga optics, sa mga narratives, sa mga kwento, sapagkat anuman ang maging resulta ng impeachment na ito, ma-impeach man, ma-convict si Sara o hindi—talo ang bayan, talo ang tao. Sino ang panalo? Mga politiko,” he said.

(Let’s be critical, don’t be blinded by the optics, the narratives, the stories, because whatever the outcome may be, whether Sara is impeached or not, the public loses. Who wins? Politicians.)

However, Erice noted that issues related to Duterte’s Statement of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth require proper explanation.

On Monday, 4 May, the House Committee on Justice voted to transmit the Articles of Impeachment to the plenary, where all lawmakers will be furnished copies of the report.

A vote of at least one-third, or 106 out of 318 members of the House, is required to elevate the case to the Senate.