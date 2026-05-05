Duterte questions lawmakers’ certainty on impeachment probe

“Kung ordinary individuals lang naman 'yan, like ordinary Filipinos, pabayaan na natin yan. Kasi 'yan naman 'yung opinion nila, 'yan naman 'yung damdamin nila, hindi mo naman mababago ang nararamdaman ng isang tao,” she said.

However, she said a different standard applies when such claims come from members of Congress or the Senate.

“But it is different siguro kapag congressman na 'yung nagsasabi or senator na 'yung nagsasabi kasi magtatanong ka bakit sobrang sigurado ka na tapos na ito?” she added.

Duterte also declined to comment on House Justice Committee member Bicol Saro Party-list Representative Terry Ridon’s statement that the 106 votes needed to impeach her would not be difficult to secure.

“Well, hindi ako maka-comment sa kanyang mga nalalaman kasi hindi ko alam kung ano 'yung alam niya,” she said.

Her remarks come as impeachment complaints against the vice president move further into the legislative process, following sustained political debate in Congress and mounting criticism from opposition lawmakers and civil society groups over alleged issues tied to her office, including questions on the use and allocation of public funds and broader accountability concerns.

On Monday, the House Committee on Justice unanimously approved the committee report together with a resolution containing the articles of impeachment against Duterte, marking a significant procedural step that clears the way for plenary deliberations in the House of Representatives.

Under the Constitution, impeachment proceedings in the Philippines begin in the House, where a complaint must be endorsed and approved by a required number of lawmakers before it can be transmitted to the Senate for trial.

The development follows months of heightened political friction between Duterte and critics in the House, with impeachment discussions gaining renewed attention in public discourse and among lawmakers.

Duterte has denied all allegations against her.