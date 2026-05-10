LTO calls out gov’t agency over fake red plate use, issues SCO to assigned driver

The LTO found the vehicle with a suspected fake red plate following a social media post.

Records by the LTO showed that the vehicle unit, a Ford Explorer, was last registered on 11 April last year.

As a result, the LTO directed the agency’s authorized representative and the assigned driver of the vehicle to appear before the Intelligence and Investigation Division (IID) of the LTO Central Office on 13 May at 2:00 PM.

The agency and the driver are mandated to explain why they should not be held liable for the administrative offenses of “Use of Unauthorized Improvised Plate” and “Compulsory Registration.”

The driver is also being asked to answer charges of Reckless Driving and Improper Person to Operate a Motor Vehicle.

In the SCO, failure to appear at the scheduled hearing would be considered a waiver of the agency and driver’s right to be heard, and the case may be resolved based on the evidence available to the office.

The vehicle unit, however, has already been placed under alarm status, while the driver’s license has been preventively suspended for ninety (90) days and must immediately be surrendered to the LTO.

Lacanilao noted that government agencies should serve as good examples in complying with and enforcing the law.

The LTO also reminded all vehicle owners and users, including government offices, to ensure compliance with existing laws and regulations in order to maintain order and integrity on the roads.