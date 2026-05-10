PEZA courts Japanese tech, manufacturing investors

“Japan remains one of PEZA’s most important and trusted investment partners. Through this mission, we were able to reaffirm our commitment to existing Japanese locators while also opening doors for new projects in high-value manufacturing, digital services, agri-technology, and support industries,” Panga said.

Among the companies PEZA engaged was Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., one of Japan’s largest materials and electronics firms, which is studying possible expansion opportunities in the Philippines amid rising global demand for electric vehicles.

The company’s Philippine operations, focused on the production and recycling of rare earth magnets used in semiconductors, electric vehicles, and optical devices, currently employ more than 4,300 workers. PEZA noted that Shin-Etsu maintains its largest operations in the Philippines.

PEZA also met with E-SUPPORTLINK Ltd., an agri-technology company developing artificial intelligence- and drone-based systems for crop monitoring and disease detection in banana plantations.

The company has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Department of Agriculture Regional Field Office XI, the Department of Science and Technology Regional Office XI, and banana producers in Davao to pilot the technology locally.

Aside from banana plantations, E-SUPPORTLINK is exploring opportunities in coconut, cacao, and pineapple production while considering the establishment of AI processing operations in the Philippines as an information technology and business process management locator.

PEZA likewise held discussions with a major Japanese construction and real estate development group exploring expansion into the Philippines. The company is studying the possible registration of its computer-aided design operations with PEZA, citing stronger growth prospects in the local market compared with other ASEAN economies.

Another prospective investor engaged during the mission was a Japanese manufacturer of health monitoring and precision measuring devices currently evaluating potential ASEAN locations for its third factory.

The company produces weighing scales, thermometers, blood pressure monitors, and other wellness-related instruments, and is studying the possible transfer of part of its operations from another country to a new manufacturing site in the region.

PEZA also met with international law firm Uryu & Itoga to discuss possible collaboration on investment promotion activities involving Japanese companies interested in the Philippines.

Panga said the investment meetings reflected sustained confidence among Japanese companies in the Philippines as a destination for export-oriented and technology-driven industries.

“These engagements show that Japanese companies continue to view the Philippines not only as a manufacturing base, but also as a partner for innovation, resilience, and regional growth,” he said.

“PEZA will continue to provide the red-carpet treatment to investors who bring in capital, technology, exports, and quality jobs for Filipinos.”

As part of the visit, Panga also attended the 50th anniversary celebration of Kanepackage Japan, a long-time PEZA locator operating in Batangas since 1996.

“Kanepackage’s 50-year milestone is not only a celebration of corporate longevity, but also a testament to the enduring friendship between Japan and the Philippines,” Panga said.

PEZA said it will continue working with Japanese firms, investors, and business networks to convert investment leads into concrete projects within Philippine economic zones.