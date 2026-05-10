Imee snub steals bro’s Mother’s Day show

The omission quickly revived talk of the long-running cold war inside the Marcos family after Imee herself recently disclosed that she and her younger brother, “Ading,” have not spoken for nearly three years.

“To my dear Liza, Happy Mother’s Day. I have watched you love this family for years, not out of a mother’s duty but out of a mother’s love,” Marcos wrote.

“Our boys could not have asked for a more loving mother, and I could not have asked for a better partner to walk through life with,” he added.

The President also greeted Filipino mothers in general, calling them the “light of the home” and the foundation of every Filipino family.