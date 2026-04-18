Communist terrorist group member arrested in Pasay

The accused is a listed member of the Sub-Regional Guerrilla Unit, Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee, and was reportedly involved in tactical offensives against government troops, including a 2018 ambush in Las Navas.

He was taken into custody by virtue of a warrant of arrest issued by Judge Ricardo Estavillo Amos of Laoang, Northern Samar Regional Trial Court Branch 22 for attempted murder with a recommended bail of P100,000.

Police records showed that the suspect was previously part of the special partisan unit and has been linked to several killings of CAFGU personnel in Northern Samar.

The suspect was brought to the Southern Police District's Special Operations Unit office for documentation, custodial debriefing, and further investigation into other possible criminal involvements.