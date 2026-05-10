Extortion, not free speech

However, the Constitution does not shield criminal acts disguised as speech. Under the Revised Penal Code, extortion may arise through various offenses, including robbery by intimidation, grave threats, or forms of coercion where money or property is demanded through fear, intimidation, or leverage.

The law penalizes not the publication itself, but the alleged use of damaging information as a bargaining chip for financial gain. In simple terms, one may lawfully expose wrongdoing, but one cannot allegedly demand payment in exchange for silence. Simply put, the truth is not for sale.

That distinction changes everything. The issue, therefore, is not whether Mabanta had the right to speak, which he certainly did. The issue is whether the State possesses sufficient basis to believe that speech was weaponized into a tool for unlawful gain. That determination ultimately belongs to the courts, not to social media commentators nor partisan personalities eager to politicize every arrest.

Equally important is the fact that Mabanta was granted bail. This is a critical component of due process. Bail is not an acquittal, nor is arrest a conviction. The justice system worked precisely as it should — law enforcement conducted an operation, charges were processed, and judicial remedies remained available to the accused.

For this, the NBI deserves commendation. Director Matibag and his team demonstrated professionalism in handling a politically sensitive case that could easily have been avoided for fear of public backlash. Law enforcement agencies are often criticized for selective application of the law.

Yet when they act decisively based on sworn complaints and evidence, they must likewise be recognized. The timing is notable as well, considering the NBI was recently involved in the closure of a KTV linked to a high-profile politician over alleged human trafficking.

The rule of law cannot survive if every criminal prosecution involving a public personality is automatically repackaged as “suppression.” Rights are protected by the Constitution, yes, but crimes remain punishable under the law. In a functioning democracy, both principles must coexist.