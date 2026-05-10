Extortion, not free speech

The arrest of Peanut Gallery Media Network founder Franco Mabanta by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has once again ignited public debate on the delicate boundary between protected speech and criminal conduct.
Predictably, some sectors immediately framed the matter as an attack on “freedom of speech” and political dissent. Such characterization, however, dangerously oversimplifies the issue and diverts attention away from the true legal question involved: extortion.
Based on publicly available reports, the complaint stemmed from allegations that Mabanta and his co-accused demanded substantial sums of money in exchange for the non-release of certain damaging materials pertaining to former Speaker Martin Romualdez.
The NBI, under the leadership of Director Melvin Matibag, conducted an entrapment operation that allegedly resulted in the arrest of the respondents after marked money changed hands. Thereafter, Mabanta was presented before proper judicial authorities and later released on bail, as allowed under our legal system.
There is an important legal distinction that must be emphasized here. First, freedom of speech, as protected under Section 4, Article III of the 1987 Constitution, guarantees the right to express opinions, criticize government, publish commentary and even offend public figures. In a democratic society, criticism is not only tolerated but necessary.
However, the Constitution does not shield criminal acts disguised as speech. Under the Revised Penal Code, extortion may arise through various offenses, including robbery by intimidation, grave threats, or forms of coercion where money or property is demanded through fear, intimidation, or leverage.
The law penalizes not the publication itself, but the alleged use of damaging information as a bargaining chip for financial gain. In simple terms, one may lawfully expose wrongdoing, but one cannot allegedly demand payment in exchange for silence. Simply put, the truth is not for sale.
That distinction changes everything. The issue, therefore, is not whether Mabanta had the right to speak, which he certainly did. The issue is whether the State possesses sufficient basis to believe that speech was weaponized into a tool for unlawful gain. That determination ultimately belongs to the courts, not to social media commentators nor partisan personalities eager to politicize every arrest.
Equally important is the fact that Mabanta was granted bail. This is a critical component of due process. Bail is not an acquittal, nor is arrest a conviction. The justice system worked precisely as it should — law enforcement conducted an operation, charges were processed, and judicial remedies remained available to the accused.
For this, the NBI deserves commendation. Director Matibag and his team demonstrated professionalism in handling a politically sensitive case that could easily have been avoided for fear of public backlash. Law enforcement agencies are often criticized for selective application of the law.
Yet when they act decisively based on sworn complaints and evidence, they must likewise be recognized. The timing is notable as well, considering the NBI was recently involved in the closure of a KTV linked to a high-profile politician over alleged human trafficking.
The rule of law cannot survive if every criminal prosecution involving a public personality is automatically repackaged as “suppression.” Rights are protected by the Constitution, yes, but crimes remain punishable under the law. In a functioning democracy, both principles must coexist.