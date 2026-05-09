Mabanta, 4 others post bail in Romualdez-linked extortion case

The group was arrested earlier this week in an entrapment operation conducted by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), which said the case stemmed from a complaint filed by Romualdez through a representative.

NBI spokesperson Palmer Mallari said the inquest proceedings were conducted under Article 294 of the Revised Penal Code, which covers robbery committed through violence or intimidation against persons.

According to the NBI, the suspects allegedly demanded money in exchange for withholding the release of online materials purportedly linking the former House leader to corruption issues.

Matibag also said the amount involved in the alleged scheme escalated over time.

Investigators said the final demand settled at around ₱300 million, allegedly to be paid in tranches during the supposed arrangement.

Authorities added that the operation was triggered after intelligence confirmed that the alleged extortion attempt had progressed into active negotiations, leading to a controlled entrapment.

Mabanta, who heads the online media platform Peanut Gallery Media Network (PGMN), has denied wrongdoing.

Romualdez’s camp earlier described the matter as extortion, stressing that public officials facing accusations should be subjected to proper legal channels rather than negotiation.

The NBI said the investigation remains ongoing, including a review of digital devices and online accounts linked to the suspects.

Officials warned that more individuals could be included as evidence is further analyzed.

Meanwhile, the accused have been released after posting bail, but will continue to face proceedings before the court.