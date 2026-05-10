Enchanted Kingdom launches 'Forever Enchanted' Mother’s Day celebration

Enchanted Kingdom launches its Forever Enchanted Mother’s Day Summer Celebration on 10 May, an enchanting tribute to all mothers happening throughout May.
Festivities feature exciting activities, treats, and surprises for remarkable women who continue to serve as the heart of every home.
EK offered exclusive treats for moms at the Eldar’s Theater, including beauty and body care services, haircuts, makeover sessions, and massage therapy, prepared to give mothers a well-deserved day of pampering and appreciation for the unconditional love and hard work they give their families every day.
The event was headlined by P-pop girl group SMS, featuring energetic performances of songs such as “Walking on Sunshine” by Katrina and the Waves and “Midnight Sun” by Zara Larsson.
Guests also joined in the summer fun with TikTok dance challenges on stage, making the event more memorable for families celebrating the special occasion.
Alongside this, participants also took part in a special interactive activity through the event’s message board, where families and visitors left heartfelt notes and greetings dedicated to their mothers and mother figures.
The month-long event aims to turn magical moments into meaningful memories, making Mother’s Day extra special for every kind of mom.