Enchanted Kingdom launches 'Forever Enchanted' Mother’s Day celebration

Enchanted Kingdom launches its Forever Enchanted Mother’s Day Summer Celebration on 10 May, an enchanting tribute to all mothers happening throughout May.

Festivities feature exciting activities, treats, and surprises for remarkable women who continue to serve as the heart of every home.

EK offered exclusive treats for moms at the Eldar’s Theater, including beauty and body care services, haircuts, makeover sessions, and massage therapy, prepared to give mothers a well-deserved day of pampering and appreciation for the unconditional love and hard work they give their families every day.