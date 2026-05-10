Eastern Samar’s first medical school seen

The bill, also authored by Eastern Samar Representative Christopher Sheen Gonzales, passed its third and final reading this week.

Libanan said the establishment of the ESSU College of Medicine is a precursor to a larger vision: the creation of the province’s first teaching hospital.

“Our vision is to eventually establish a teaching hospital alongside the new ESSU College of Medicine,” Libanan said in a statement.

Unlike traditional community hospitals that focus primarily on patient care, a teaching hospital serves as a dual-purpose facility where students in medicine, nursing, and midwifery can train under the supervision of experienced doctors while conducting medical research.

The ESSU system currently serves nearly 25,000 students across its main campus in Borongan and satellite locations in Can-avid, Guiuan, Maydolong, and Salcedo.