House approves bill creating ESSU medical school in Eastern Samar

“Our vision is to eventually establish a teaching hospital alongside the new ESSU College of Medicine,” Libanan said in a statement.

He said that aside from treating patients, the teaching hospital would serve as a practical learning environment for medical students, resident doctors, nursing and midwifery students, and other healthcare trainees.

A teaching hospital is affiliated with a medical school and helps train future healthcare professionals while also providing patient care and conducting research, unlike community hospitals that primarily focus on patient care.

“The teaching hospital under ESSU will be involved in three main areas — patient care, education, and research,” he said.

The lone state university in Eastern Samar, ESSU currently serves nearly 25,000 students and has 721 faculty members.

ESSU already operates a College of Nursing and Allied Sciences, which has gained recognition for the strong performance of its nursing and midwifery graduates in licensure examinations.

Aside from its main campus in Borongan City, ESSU also has campuses in the municipalities of Can-avid, Guiuan, Maydolong, and Salcedo, as well as extension units in Balangiga and Arteche.