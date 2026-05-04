Senate moves to expand educ aid for poor students 

The bill is being pushed by Bam Aquino and Loren Legarda, co-chairpersons of the Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM 2), along with EDCOM 2 Commissioner Joel Villanueva.

At the heart of the proposal is a major reform of the government’s Tertiary Education Subsidy (TES) program. Instead of broad distribution, the bill would prioritize students from Listahanan households ranked by estimated per capita income, effectively directing aid first to the country’s poorest families.

The measure would also automatically qualify Senior High School graduates from Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) households for TES assistance. The move is seen to close long-standing access gaps in higher education.

The push for reform follows alarming findings from EDCOM 2, which revealed that free tuition alone has not guaranteed equal access to college education.

In its final report, the commission found that only 1.23 percent of Senior High School graduates from 4Ps families received TES assistance as of 2024, exposing what lawmakers described as weak targeting and limited reach among the country’s most financially vulnerable students.

The report also warned that many poor students continue to struggle with hidden education costs even when tuition is free, including transportation, housing, school supplies, and daily living expenses.

To address this, the proposed measure broadens TES coverage beyond tuition-related support.